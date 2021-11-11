President Higgins leads tributes to “Topic” on 50th anniversary

President Michael D. Higgins has lead tributes to Topic Newspapers, as it celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this week.

In a letter to the publishing group, the President spoke of the importance of local journalism to Irish communities, remarking in particular about the uninterrupted service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What follows is the letter in full from President Higgins:

I would like to congratulate Topic Newspapers on reaching the historic milestone of its fiftieth anniversary.

More than ever, newspapers are a vital resource to the public, providing them with impartial, verified information which they can trust. Local newspapers provide an especially valuable to service to people, bringing them news of events in their local area and region.

Topic Newspapers have provided this essential service to the people of the Midlands for the last half century, never missing a single issue over that time, including during the height of the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

I would like to thank all those at Topic Newspapers for their work and to wish them the very best for the future.

Beir beannacht don todhchaí.

Michael D. Higgins

Uachtarán na hÉireann

President of Ireland