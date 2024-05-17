Uncover Your Dream Family Oasis in Killucan

8 Greenfield Heights

Rathwire-Killucan

Mullingar Co. Westmeath.

N91 TP97

4-Bedrooms

Asking Price: €289,950

This well-presented four-bedroom detached family home is nestled in a low-density development. The property is well maintained and has many features, including an upgraded kitchen in 2020, recently serviced windows and patio doors, and a new composite door fitted in 2022.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway with laminate flooring leading to the living room with laminate flooring and a cast-iron open fire place with timber surround. Double doors lead to the open-plan kitchen/dining area with tiled flooring, ample storage, and a kitchen island. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled flooring and extra storage. Opposite the living room is the first bedroom, and a guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor contains the landing, which has carpet flooring and gives access to the three remaining bedrooms. All have laminate floors, two with fitted wardrobes, and the primary has an en-suite bathroom. The main family bathroom is a tiled three-piece suite.

The exterior of this fine family home comes with a front and large rear garden with a decking area.

It is within walking distance of all local amenities, both social and essential, that Killucan has to offer, including shops, churches, pubs, tennis courts, and primary and post-primary schools. Killucan is approximately 4.5 miles from Kinnegad and 8 miles to the thriving town of Mullingar.

Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity. To book your viewing slot of this much-sought-after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today at 044 934 0000. For further details and images, click here.