Quick-thinking saves family as flames engulf Mullingar home

Claire Delamere, from Grange Meadows in Mullingar and her family had a lucky escape on Thursday, June 2 when her mobile phone exploded and caused extensive damage to her house, deeming it unliveable.

Claire was at home with her son Oisin and her nephew Brandon, who was visiting at the time. Oisin’s phone was sitting on his bed when at around 2.30pm, their little dog Angel, who was on the upstairs windowsill started to bark.

Oisin was on his way to the bathroom upstairs and looked in to see what the dog was barking at, and was shocked at seeing his phone on fire on the bed and flames everywhere.