Quiet country setting meets modern living

2 Cois Abhainn, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath

5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom

Asking price: €434,950

Situated in the picturesque village of Multyfarnham is this stunning, 3,009sq.ft., show house condition, five bed detached property with timber outbuilding.

This bright spacious home is completed to a very high specification with excellent décor throughout. Featuring dual fired central heating ensuring that keeping this home warm will not be an issue.

Located within a family friendly estate close to the local GAA ground and playground this ideal family home benefits from a quiet country setting with modern living.

The ground floor accommodation briefly consists of an entrance hall leading to the sitting room with solid timber floors, double French doors leading to dining room and stove inset with marble surround and granite hearth.

A carpeted family room with feature gas fireplace with limestone surround, granite hearth and a bay window. Playroom/dining room with solid timber floors and large corner bay window.

The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage, breakfast island and open plan with a dining area with patio doors to the rear. Off the kitchen is a large utility room with extra storage and the ground floor is completed by a guest WC.

The first floor is accessed by feature solid ash stairs. The landing gives access to five large bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. The master bedroom also features a walk-in wardrobe. The main family bathroom is an impressive, fully tiled three-piece suite.

Close to the N4 and walking distance to all amenities, viewing is essential on this impressive home. Within 2 minutes walking distance from Multyfarnham village, restaurants and pubs, St. Cremin’s NS and with options for schools at Children of Lir and Rathganny Creche and Montessori.

Viewing is essential to appreciate all that this home offers.

Book your viewing time early for this beautiful family home, with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt, phone: 044 934 0000.