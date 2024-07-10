Race for senior hurling honours gets underway

The 2024 Slevin’s Coaches Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship begins with a bang this Friday evening, July 12 when Raharney and Castletown-Geoghegan face off at TEG Cusack Park. The heavyweight clash pits the two more recent winners of the Examiner Cup against each other, with both eager to lay down a marker for the remainder of the championship.

As Clonkill found to their cost last year, defeat in the first round can have serious consequences in a championship where there is little or no margin for error. It’s dog-eat-dog, with the top team going straight through to the final and the second and third-placed sides contesting a semi-final, while the team that finishes bottom will make the drop to the senior ‘B’ ranks for 2025.