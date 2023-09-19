Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Race on for Mullingar to capitalise on Fleadh success

By Robert Kindregan
A packed Dominick Street during this year’s Fleadh in Mullingar. Photo: Andres Poveda

In the wake of another successful Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann hosted in Mullingar this year, a number of stakeholder groups have come together in a bid to capitalise on and replace the void left by the event going forward.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Coralstown/Kinnegad set up county final clash with St Loman’s

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers