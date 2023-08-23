Friday, August 25, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Raharney begin to show their mettle by taking Gaels’ scalp

By Topic.ie
Robbie Greville of Raharney is held back by Derek McNicholas of Lough Lene Gaels as he tries to clear from his defence during last Sunday’s Westmeath Senior A Hurling Championship clash in TEG Cusack Park

By Paul O’Donovan

Raharney showed they are making great strides at the right time of the year when they took the scalp of Lough Lene Gaels at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday evening last.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Jason Keelan: X marks the spot in Football Championship group deciders
Next article
From social anxiety to downward dog: Mary-Kate’s journey to yoga has changed everything

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers