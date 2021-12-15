Raharney camogie side focused on All Ireland semi-final

By Paul O’Donovan

“Glen are a serious team, but we will be ready”, said Raharney camogie manager Padraic Connaughton after his side had retained the Leinster Junior A camogie title, last Saturday in Clane GAA grounds in Co. Kildare.

Minutes earlier Connaughton had watched his side sweep aside the meek challenge of Celbridge’s second team as Raharney ran out facile 36 point winners in a very one sided Leinster Junior final.

However, Connaughton and his players were already looking ahead to this Saturday’s All Ireland Junior Club semi-final when Raharney take on Glen from Derry in Abbottstown (1pm).