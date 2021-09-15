Raharney remaining focused following fantastic victory

Sean Quinn of Raharney leads the race for possession against Marcus Kennedy of Lough Lene Gaels, during last Sunday evening’s Senior Hurling Championship encounter at TEG Cusack Park.

In the highlight of round three of the Westmeath Senior Hurling Championship last weekend, Raharney overcame Lough Lene Gaels in a pulsating encounter at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday evening.

Raharney manager, Brendan McKeogh was very satisfied with the victory.

“I’m very proud of the boys; thought we used the ball well; thought we took our scores well, particularly in the second half. I’d be very happy with the display because Lough Lene Gaels are a very good side,” he remarked.

“I thought it was a fantastic game, to be honest. Everything that was good about hurling was there this evening. I thought it was a real battle, some real good hurling on both sides. The Gaels are no bad team – I hope we don’t meet them again!” he joked.

