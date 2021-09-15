Raharney remaining focused following fantastic victory

In the highlight of round three of the Westmeath Senior Hurling Championship last weekend, Raharney overcame Lough Lene Gaels in a pulsating encounter at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday evening.

Raharney manager, Brendan McKeogh was very satisfied with the victory.

“I’m very proud of the boys; thought we used the ball well; thought we took our scores well, particularly in the second half. I’d be very happy with the display because Lough Lene Gaels are a very good side,” he remarked.

“I thought it was a fantastic game, to be honest. Everything that was good about hurling was there this evening. I thought it was a real battle, some real good hurling on both sides. The Gaels are no bad team – I hope we don’t meet them again!” he joked.