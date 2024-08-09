Rahugh snapper’s journey to capture pictures that last a lifetime

If you blink, you’ll miss James Crombie. When he’s not whizzing down a touchline he’s hopping between countries to capture the agony and ecstasy of elite sport. The award-winning photographer kept up the pace by announcing his new book, Murmurations on 22 July. Due for release on 24 October via Lilliput Press, it is the result of 300 nights spent in the reeds and rushes of Westmeath’s lakes capturing starling formations. The photos were a departure from his sports photography which was shelved when the pandemic hit.

“When Covid, came things got very quiet and myself and a friend of mine started to go down to the lake. We were just looking for something else to do. It became hypnotic. I got a little bit addicted to it. I wasn’t a wildlife person at the start so I didn’t even know what birds they were,” James told Topic.

“Over the course of four years I’ve met so many interesting people and learned so much. We’re so privileged to have [lakes] in Westmeath, so privileged to have them beside Mullingar. You can go down any night over the course of winter and get a glimpse of it.”