Rahugh snapper’s journey to capture pictures that last a lifetime

If you blink, you’ll miss James Crombie. When he’s not whizzing down a touchline he’s hopping between countries to capture the agony and ecstasy of elite sport. The award-winning photographer kept up the pace by announcing his new book, Murmurations on 22 July. Due for release on 24 October via Lilliput Press, it is the result of 300 nights spent in the reeds and rushes of Westmeath’s lakes capturing starling formations. The photos were a departure from his sports photography which was shelved when the pandemic hit.

“When Covid, came things got very quiet and myself and a friend of mine started to go down to the lake. We were just looking for something else to do. It became hypnotic. I got a little bit addicted to it. I wasn’t a wildlife person at the start so I didn’t even know what birds they were,” James told Topic.

“Over the course of four years I’ve met so many interesting people and learned so much. We’re so privileged to have [lakes] in Westmeath, so privileged to have them beside Mullingar. You can go down any night over the course of winter and get a glimpse of it.”

OLYMPICS

The day after the book was announced, James was on his way to Paris which he said was “probably the worst timing in the world”. He was capturing the blood and thunder of Olympic action before the announcement could sink in. James wasn’t complaining, as he was front and centre for some historic Irish sporting moments.

“It’s been amazing for Team Ireland. It’s unfortunate there are no Westmeath athletes here but we’ve some of our neighbours in Offaly,” he said.

This is James’ third Olympics having attended Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. He witnessed his first gold medal in Tokyo when Kellie Harrington was named Olympic champion of the lightweight division. Daniel Wiffen, Rhys McClenaghan, and Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy delivered more gold medal memories for James at Paris 2024. The Rahugh man said “there’s just something about a gold medal”. An unexpected bronze isn’t far off and that was what Mona McSharry provided in the 100m breaststroke, a moment captured by James.

“When something like that happens out of the blue it’s amazing,” said James.

Part of what made Wiffen’s gold so special was the way he predicted it before the Games began. That level of confidence is something you need in the upper echelons of elite sport. James said this is also the case in photography where a steely mind is as important as a steady hand.

“It kind of works that way in photography as well. You have to be sure and confident in yourself. If you aren’t it won’t happen for you. You make your luck,” he said.

When James took the call from Topic, he was scything his way through the Parisian crowds. It’s an entirely different experience to Tokyo which was stunted by Covid. Fans weren’t allowed into stadiums, athletes were strictly monitored and emotions were hidden behind masks. In comparison, Paris 2024 has been a carnival of fandom, flags and colour.

“Even having fans at the stadiums is a bit alien for me. Every venue you go to is sold out and the French are really taking it on board. It’s great,” said James.

ARMAGH’S DAY



Another advantage of France is its proximity to Ireland. James was able to nip back to capture Armagh’s victory over Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship after the games began. It was Armagh’s second Sam Maguire and James said it was great to have an “unusual winner”. It was also a special day for Kieran McGeaney who captained them to their only other All-Ireland crown.

“I’ve been photographing Kieran McGeaney for 15 years and no other man in Ireland deserves an All-Ireland more than Kieran,” said James.

Dublin and Kerry have turned the championship into a cartel in recent years and viewers have gotten used to a pleasant colour palette of blue, green and gold. This year’s final was a migraine-inducing mix of maroon and orange. The colour clash was as violent as the shemozzle that ignited the Armagh–Galway rivalry in 2022 but James managed to reduce the noise from the competing colours.

He has honed his instincts for capturing the perfect moment over 30 All-Ireland finals, three Olympic Games and a few hundreds nights on Lough Ennell. Whether it’s a rare day in Croke Park, a historic evening in Paris or a silent night on the lake, the approach remains the same.

“You’re just trying to ask what picture is going to sum up this day? What picture is going to last a lifetime? You’re always trying to get that image that sums it up,” he said.