Randal’s ‘The Green Sea’ – a labour of two loves in Mullingar

The last few years have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Randal Plunkett who has suffered great losses, such as the passing of his beloved mother, and also experienced great joy with the birth of his daughter, Constance, and the completion of his first film, the much-anticipated ‘The Green Sea’.

“The crew started filming in winter of 2017 and didn’t finish up until winter 2019,” the director and 21st Baron of Dunsany said. “Covid hit, all film festivals were cancelled so it was sitting on the shelf for about a year.

“This is my first feature film and I had previously spent around ten years doing post-production and shooting other people’s films.”

It’s fair to say that Randal fell in love with Mullingar at the same time that he fell in love with his partner, Laura Dillon, and the film is a tribute to that love and to his mother.

Recalling the pair’s first date in Danny Byrne’s, Randal said that their union greatly influenced the film’s trajectory.