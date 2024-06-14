Rathconrath girl (15) preparing for volunteer trip to South Africa

This November, Moy-vore man Ollie Mulvey will travel to Cape Town with the Mellon Foundation, marking his tenth volunteering trip to Africa to help their poorest people.

This time will be different however as he will be joined by his teenage niece Emer Gunning.

Ollie, an electrician by trade, has been volunteering since 2009. In that time, he travelled to Cape Town six times with Mellon Educate (previously the Niall Mellon Trust) and three times to Gambia with United Friends for Education. He first got ‘the bug’ as he calls it when his bookkeeper, Maura Maher, encouraged him to attend a briefing back in 2009 and his selfless actions since have inspired Emer (15) to follow in his footsteps.