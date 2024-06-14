Friday, June 14, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Rathconrath girl (15) preparing for volunteer trip to South Africa

By Topic.ie

This November, Moy-vore man Ollie Mulvey will travel to Cape Town with the Mellon Foundation, marking his tenth volunteering trip to Africa to help their poorest people.
This time will be different however as he will be joined by his teenage niece Emer Gunning.

Ollie, an electrician by trade, has been volunteering since 2009. In that time, he travelled to Cape Town six times with Mellon Educate (previously the Niall Mellon Trust) and three times to Gambia with United Friends for Education. He first got ‘the bug’ as he calls it when his bookkeeper, Maura Maher, encouraged him to attend a briefing back in 2009 and his selfless actions since have inspired Emer (15) to follow in his footsteps.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Delvin man remembered for RAF role on D-Day
Next article
Last chance saloon for Westmeath

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers