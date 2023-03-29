Ray sings live on radio to mark three years of #bussessions

Mullingar’s Ray Dolan celebrated a major milestone on Thursday, 23 March when he marked three full years of singing (and broadcasting) live on the Dolan Family tour bus on his Facebook show, known as the #bussessions. Ray, of #frommullingarinmullingar fame.

The event attracted national media attention as his broadcast that day also went live on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTE Radio 1.

Topic has covered Ray’s early days in previous interviews, where Ray explained that he started the #bussessions during lockdown to keep himself and his 18,000+ Facebook followers entertained.