Thursday, June 27, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Remembering Dominican priest-martyrs from Mullingar 

By Topic.ie

Last Thursday, 20 June was the Feast day of the Irish Martyrs and most Irish Catholics will know that Archbishop Oliver Plunkett, a native of Loughcrew, was one of the last martyrs to be executed on the gallows at Tyburn, London on July 1, 1681. However, how many local churchgoers are aware that a notable Mullingar Dominican priest died as a martyr for his faith when he was hung, drawn and quartered at Tyburn nearly half a century earlier?

Neither is it well known that not just one but two Dominican priests gave their lives for their faith in less than a decade, the first at Tyburn in 1633 and the second, who died in 1642. And that a notable number of Mullingar Dominican priests distinguished themselves across Europe in houses of the order and also in Ireland in that difficult era.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Photos: 21st Birthday Celebrations for Rachel Tyrrell
Next article
Once In Westmeath: The Taylor Swift Version

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV