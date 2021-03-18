Report reveals Westmeath GAA’s coaching structures are outdated

Westmeath is failing to maximise participation levels

Daniel McCann of St Loman’s is involved in an aerial battle for possession with Oisin Kiernan and Shane Corcoran of Lilliput Gaels in the 2019 Westmeath Féile Peil na nÓg Division 1 Final, which Lilliput Gaels won by 0-8 to 0-7. This week the current coaching structures in Westmeath came in for scrutiny following a detailed report on the strength of clubs in Westmeath, with particular focus on urban areas such as Mullingar and Athlone and their links to local schools.

A detailed report on the strength of clubs in Westmeath has revealed that the current coaching structures are not fit for purpose and the county will need to recruit more coaches if they are to close the gap with the bigger counties in Leinster.

Furthermore, Westmeath is failing to maximise participation levels, particularly in the key urban centres of Mullingar and Athlone, with inadequate links to schools a key factor and up to 10 clubs have no link at all with the school in their area.

The current schools coaching programme in Westmeath, for which clubs pay a €1,000 levy, falls drastically short on what’s required, a new Demographics Report, unveiled at a County Board meeting last Thursday, reveals.

A major challenge lies ahead and clubs have been given the option of recruiting a Games Promotion Officer (GPO) to help address the shortcomings, but it will mean an investment of €20,000.

