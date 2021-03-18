Report reveals Westmeath GAA’s coaching structures are outdated

A detailed report on the strength of clubs in Westmeath has revealed that the current coaching structures are not fit for purpose and the county will need to recruit more coaches if they are to close the gap with the bigger counties in Leinster.

Furthermore, Westmeath is failing to maximise participation levels, particularly in the key urban centres of Mullingar and Athlone, with inadequate links to schools a key factor and up to 10 clubs have no link at all with the school in their area.

The current schools coaching programme in Westmeath, for which clubs pay a €1,000 levy, falls drastically short on what’s required, a new Demographics Report, unveiled at a County Board meeting last Thursday, reveals.

A major challenge lies ahead and clubs have been given the option of recruiting a Games Promotion Officer (GPO) to help address the shortcomings, but it will mean an investment of €20,000.