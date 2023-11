A recruitment drive for the Reserve Defence Forces based in Mullingar, C Company’s 6th Battalion, took place on the Market Square in Mullingar last Friday 10 November.

The part-time battalion train and operate out of a base on the Lynn Road since Columb Barracks closed its doors.

Sgt John Duncan said he would encourage young people between the ages of 18 and 35 to consider a role with the Reserves as there are lots of perks and opportunities for advancement.