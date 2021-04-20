Resident hurt after Cathedral View floor collapses

By newsroom
John McGregor, David's father, alerted members of the family to the accident.

By Claire Corrigan

A resident from Cathedral View, Mullingar was injured  on Tuesday afternoon of this week, 20 April, when he fell through the floor of his Council-owned home on Tuesday afternoon.

Topic received a call from his deeply concerned and upset sister Aoife Kuprenas explaining that her brother David McGregor had been taken away in an ambulance following a mishap in his home.

Having rang David’s phone, Aoife could hear him groaning and immediately knew he was in trouble and rushed to his aid. “I got a taxi immediately and said to Will, our usual taxi-man that there was something wrong with David. We were there in five minutes, “ said Aoife who lives nearby.

