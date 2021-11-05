Rhode GAA mourns John ‘Beezy’ Glennon

By Randal Scally

Rhode GAA has led the tributes to John ‘Beezy’ Glennon whose death occurred last Wednesday, October 27.

Aged 63, John was a much-loved and respected member of the local community who had been unwell for some time. A former employee of Rhode Power Station, he had a lifelong involvement in the GAA as a player, team mentor, administrator and fundraiser. He won U21 and SFC medals with his beloved Rhode in 1975, and also lined out for Clare against Kerry in the Munster U21FC three years later.

‘Beezy’, as he was affectionately known, served many administrative roles with Rhode and Offaly GAA. He was Rhode secretary for 12 years and PRO for a whopping 35 years. He also sat on fixtures and disciplinary committees at county board level.