Rhode rocked by passing of Dean Morris

Rhode GAA was plunged into mourning last Thursday, May 27 following the sudden death of goalkeeper Dean Morris.

Aged just 29, Dean was a quiet and unassuming young man who was between the posts when ‘The Village’ contested the Offaly SFC final against Ferbane two years ago. He was part of a talented crop of players who emerged in the early 2000s when winning back-to-back U10 football titles at the National Community Games finals in Mosney.

Dean was goalkeeper on those teams and went on to win every major honour at club level, including five SFC, four Division 1 League, three U21FC and two MFC medals. His mother Dympna is a former assistant treasurer of Rhode GAA, while his father Brendan has been involved in many fundraising ventures for the club.

A past pupil of Ballybryan National School and St Joseph’s Secondary School, Rochfortbridge, Dean worked in KBC Bank Ireland where he was held in high esteem by his work colleagues. He is survived by his parents Brendan and Dympna, sisters Caoimhe and Gwen, brother Aaron, partner Jenny and her daughter Amelia, brother-in-law Daithi, sister-in-law Nadine, nieces Lydia and Andrea, aunts, uncles, godparents Karen and Paul, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.