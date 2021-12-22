Road safety concerns in Rhode highlighted

Rhode village is one of many areas in Offaly where speeding has become a major problem. Like many towns and villages around the country, the heart of the village is a crossroads – in the case of Rhode, it is the meeting point of four roads.

In Rhode, three of these roads have over half a mile of a straight run to the centre of the village, which seems to have given motorists free rein to drive at speeds well in excess of the 50km/h limit regularly.

Rhode’s proximity to two large quarries and the M4 motorway means that the volume of traffic passing through on a daily basis is well above what would be expected for a small rural village. There are a number of large commercial construction sites that are being serviced by lorries that are passing through the village – in excess of 50 Lorries alone could pass through the village daily during the week.

At present, aside from the 50km/h limit signs at the periphery of the village, there is little or no traffic calming measures present. There are flashing lights on one approach road as you come into the village, as well as two pedestrian crossings – one located just off the crossroads, which is completely blind to motorists turning from the Rochfortbridge road to the Edenderry road.