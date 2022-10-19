Rose Rachel takes some time out to visit Mullingar Hospital

The 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy made an appearance at Midland Regional Hospital, Mull­ingar last Wednesday (October 12) where she met with hospital staff working in the hospital’s paediatric unit, along with some of the young patients currently being cared for.

In what has been a productive first few weeks for the 2022 Rose, the Rosemount lady has remained local since her win in Tralee, something she says she has enjoyed.

“The first few weeks were very busy, in the sense that I didn’t really know what I was doing or where I was going,” Rachel told Topic. “I was just trying to figure out my life. I had to get my get my affairs beginning with my withdrawal from my college Masters.”