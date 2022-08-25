Ross has benefitted immensely from National Learning Network

Meet former 26 year old NLN Sports & Rec Student Ross O’ Connor from Tullamore went to the National Learning Network Tullamore (NLT) after completing Leaving Cert Applied.

He said, “I found out about NLN through my Career Guidance Teacher in Tullamore College when I was in 5th Year and doing Leaving Cert Applied. I did not know what I wanted to do with my life after school. I wanted to gain independent living and travelling skills. I also wanted to gain better communication skills and increase my confidence.

The instructors and fellow students in NLN are all very friendly, welcoming, and very helpful to each other. The atmosphere in NLN is always very positive and happy. Resource support is offered to students that need extra help doing module work or even just doing revision for an assessment. I also found helpful doing independent travelling and independent living skills during my time in NLN too. I think the best thing about NLN is that it is a totally different environment to secondary school and third level colleges. The instructors really want each and every student to do the very best at their own ability and for every NLN student to reach their full potential and achieve their major award.

“I would like to say that if your someone like me who did not know what they wanted to do with their life after they finished school and not sure whether to go out into the world of work or go to a third level college which can be challenging and stressful to get the CAO points you need. I would definitely recommend anyone to do an NLN training course to give you time to figure out what you really want to do.

“I have had great fun going to NLN Christmas party nights, NLN Awards Ceremonies and Fun days at the centre. I have more confidence in myself to do anything I want to do with my life. I also now know what career I want in the future which is definitely working in sports or sports management or coaching. I have also made many friends for life during my time in Tullamore National Learning Network and just had the most amazing experiences and memories and I am now ready for the next step in my life.”

To find out about training courses in NLN Tullamore, please contact 057 93 18300.