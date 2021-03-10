Royal Canal Greenway “will transform region”

By Claire Corrigan

“The Royal Canal Greenway will be the longest off-road walking and cycling route in Ireland at 130km from Maynooth to Clondra, Longford. It will be a world class amenity for families, communities and tourists alike,” the attendance was told at the Economic Enterprise and Tourism SPC meeting of Westmeath County Council on Friday last.

The Canal Greenway update was provided by Sharon Lavin, Head of Marketing and Communications, Waterways Ireland representing the five stakeholders (the Longford, Westmeath, Meath, Kildare and Roscommon Waterways Ireland), along with John McKeon (East­ern Regional Manager, Waterways Ireland).

“It will transform the towns and villages along the Royal Canal Greenway and restore the health and prosperity of the region” she continued noting that they are seeing renewed appreciation for the outdoors with domestic and overseas tourists, Ms. Lavin told the meeting.

A virtual launch will take place on 24 March, she revealed. ‘The Canal runs through many attractions such as Belvedere House, and tourists are looking for a new destination.”

For 2021, the focus will be the domestic tourist.