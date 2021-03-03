‘Rural Ireland is being dismantled’ – Political reaction to BoI closures

By Claire Corrigan

As far as Cllr. Denis Leonard (Labour) is concerned, the plans announced by Bank of Ireland to close 88 branches in Ireland and a further 15 in Northern Ireland, coming on top of the Ulster bank’s plans to close down its branches in this country are all to do with serving shareholders, and has “all become about the mighty profit.”

Following the BoI announcement this week it was confirmed that no branches will close for six months with the closures set to begin from September, and among the local branches affected are Moate, Castlepollard, Kinnegad and AIT in Athlone, and Edenderry and Clara branches are among branches to close in Offaly.

Cllr. Leonard (Labour) told Topic on Monday it was ‘disastrous’ for Kinnegad as well as for Moate, Castlepollard and Athlone IT to hear of these closures.