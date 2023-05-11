Ruthless Galway run riot to record easy win against weakened selection

By Paul O’Donovan

A very depleted Westmeath side suffered a massive 34 point loss at the hands of Galway in this Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Saturday evening.

Sadly the gulf in class between these two sides was enormous. As a contest this game was over after 25 minutes when Galway led by 3-8 to 0-5.

Galway were far superior in their physique, first touch, movement, speed and ability to get scores. By half time they led by a huge 21 points, 4-16 to 0-7.