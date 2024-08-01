Friday, August 2, 2024
Sadness following passing of publican, Conor Murtagh

By Topic.ie
The late Conor Murtagh

The passing of popular Multyfarnham publican, Conor Murtagh, saw a large attendance for his funeral mass at St. Nicholas’ Church, Multyfarnham on Friday, 26 July. Conor was the owner and publican of Conor Murtagh’s Pub in Multyfarnham, and died at the age of 68, on Wednesday, 23 July, surrounded by his family at St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Known affectionately as ‘Dr C’, he was described as a cherished husband, father and grandfather to his wife Suzanne, his children; Eimear, Conor and Lesley, and grandson, Michael. The youngest son of Conor and Frances Murtagh in Ballynacargy, Conor’s parents also ran a local pub, Murtagh’s Pub in Ballynacargy.

