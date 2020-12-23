Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Santa arrives on white stallion at Holy Family National School

It is a day that the pupils will never forget!

By Admin
Headmaster of Holy Family N.S., Mick Molloy, leads Santa’s horse in the schoolyard. INSET: Some happy youngsters at Carraghmore (Holy Famlily) School who greated Santa.

By Claire Corrigan

The children of Holy Family National School on the Ardmore Road were literally jumping for joy when Santa arrived on a white stallion unexpectedly on Thursday morning.

The staff and children had no idea that the man himself would be showing up at the school, but were told to wait outside in anticipation of a big surprise. There was a cheer as Santa arrived on a beautiful white horse who cantered up and down outside the school ringing, his bell while the children waved and looked on excitedly.

