Santa arrives on white stallion at Holy Family National School

By Claire Corrigan

The children of Holy Family National School on the Ardmore Road were literally jumping for joy when Santa arrived on a white stallion unexpectedly on Thursday morning.

The staff and children had no idea that the man himself would be showing up at the school, but were told to wait outside in anticipation of a big surprise. There was a cheer as Santa arrived on a beautiful white horse who cantered up and down outside the school ringing, his bell while the children waved and looked on excitedly.