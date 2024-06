By Lorraine Murphy

When the school bell rang last Thursday, 20 June, it heralded the start of the summer holidays for all at Sonna NS, but for teacher Mrs Antoinette Keena, it also marked the end of a long and happy career, 40 years in the making.

Originally from Granard, Co Longford, Antoinette was one of the last to graduate from teacher-training in Carysfort College in 1984 before starting her teaching career in St Mary’s NS, Finea.