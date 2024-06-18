Seán Begley to bring his relatable comedy set to Mullingar

Award-winning comedian Seán Begley brings his acclaimed new solo show ‘FAUX PA’ to Mullingar Arts Centre on Thursday, 27 June.

Seán is the recent winner of The Dublin Story Slam and has become a regular on the Irish comedy scene after winning Best New Act at Bray Comedy fest 2018 and subsequently being shortlisted for RTE’s Stand Up and Be Funny in 2019. Speaking ahead of his upcoming tour, Seán gave some insight into what audiences can expect from ‘FAUX PA’.

“In essence, this new show is about cataloguing the many awkward, divisive and embarrassing situations I have experienced in my daily interactions with colleagues, friends and society at large,” reveals Seán.

“I have no doubt that everyone will be able to relate to these stories, as we all deal with failure on a regular basis. I think you have to embrace the failure, because each situation is ultimately a learning experience which builds character.”

The evening will also feature support from local comic and rising star Anthony O Reilly Jr. Tickets now available for the show on 27 June from www.mull ingarartscentre.ie or by calling the box office on 044 934 7777.