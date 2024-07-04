Second half salvo wins the Division 2 title for the Garrycastle

Three second half goals in 13 odd minutes turned this entertaining All County Football League Division 2 Final on its head as Garrycastle rolled back the glory years with some champagne football to run out comfortable winners against their neighbours and senior championship semi-finalists from 2023.

A season to forget for the former kingpins of Westmeath football where they were relegated back to Intermediate status was somewhat rectified for Garrycastle as they started 2024 on a positive note with this well merited four-point victory against a very out of sort Caulry side.