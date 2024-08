By Paul O’Donovan

Tyrrellspass outscored Tang by 0-12 to 0-1 in the second half to run out very comfortable winners of this Westmeath Senior Football Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday afternoon last.

A rather drab first half ended with Tang leading by 0-6 to 0-4 and it appeared we were set for another close competitive second half, but it turned out to be nothing of the sort.