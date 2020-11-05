Second successive McDonagh Cup defeat a major blow for Westmeath

By Paul O’Donovan

For the second week in a row the Westmeath senior hurlers turned in a below par performance and were comprehensively beaten. Last week it was Antrim who triumphed by 19 points in Belfast, and last Saturday it was a very strong Kerry side who defeated Westmeath by 11 points in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Two successive defeats leaves Westmeath’s hopes of reaching another McDonagh Cup final hanging by a thread. Shane O’Brien’s side will now need to beat Meath and Carlow and hope that other results go their way and that is a very tall order. It is certainly difficult to see the Lake County men winning their next two games with the way they have performed in the last two games.