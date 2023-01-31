Semi-detached bungalow ideal for the first-time buyer

6 The Green, Moyvore (N91FV87)

Two bed, one

bathroom semi-

detached with attic conversion

Asking Price €150,000

Nestled in the countryside of Westmeath, near the Longford border, this spacious two bed semi-detached bungalow has been presented to the market recently.

The property is finished to a very high standard and would be ideal for the first-time buyer. This is an impressive home with many extra features, including new flooring, new kitchen, new stove and south facing rear garden. The property is located just beside the local primary school and village centre and just over 10 minutes drive to Mullingar town centre.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall which has a tiled floor that leads to the living room, which has laminate flooring and a solid fuel stove with brick surround. The kitchen / dining area is open plan and impressively fitted with ample storage, integrated flooring as well as wall and floor tiling. Double sliding patio doors allow for an abundance of natural light to seep in to the kitchen / dining as well as giving access to the rear of the property.

The hallway gives access to the two downstairs bedrooms, both with laminate floor. A fully tiled family bathroom with shower cubicle completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor consists of a converted attic with two multipurpose rooms, guest WC with tiled flooring and added insulation. These areas would make the perfect hideaways for the teenagers in the family or perfect guest rooms.

Two spacious storage rooms with laminate flooring, tv points and velux windows are an added attraction in this D2 energy rated family home.

Included in the sale are the oven/hob, microwave, dishwasher, curtains, blinds, light fittings along with fixtures and fittings.

Apart from the great countryside location, special features and services to take into account when considering this property are the mains water connection, new floors and kitchen recently fitted, septic tank, PVC double glazing, added insulation in the attic area, solid fuel central heating, ready piped for central heating, the large shed to the rear of the property, room to extend and the proximity to Center Parcs in neighbouring Longford makes for an added attraction.

Viewing is highly recommended on this ideal starter home in a beautiful location in County Westmeath. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot for No. 6, The Green, Moyvore.