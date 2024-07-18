Senator Davitt brings Lord of the Dance’s Michael Flatley to Leinster House

Mullingar-based Senator, Aidan Davitt, brought with him a very special guest to Leinster House in recent weeks, the Lord of the Dance and Riverdance idol, Michael Flatley.

The world famous dancer, who shot to fame with Riverdance in 1994, and went on to stage his own sell-out productions around the world, was invited to Leinster House after befriending Senator Davitt.

Senator Davitt met Flatley through their mutual friend, publican Stephen Rooney of the Thomas Moore Inn on Dublin’s Aungier Street. He invited Flatley to Leinster House, when he was told that Niamh O’Brien, Flatley’s wife, had never visited the seat of Ireland’s Parliament.

“He’s a good character and a nice guy,” said Senator Davitt. “I took him to the Dáil bar where he signed a bottle of his whiskey and it went up on a shelf behind the bar.

“Loads of people were asking for selfies with Michael and he obliged them all. He even sang a song and charmed everyone.”