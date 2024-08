By Paul O’Donovan

The surprise appointment of Seoirse Bulfin as the new Westmeath hurling manager was overshadowed by objections by club delegates to his appointment. Seoirse Bulfin was ratified as the new Westmeath senior hurling manager at a Westmeath GAA County Committee Meeting, which was held online, on Tuesday evening of last week, 23 July.

At the end of the meeting it appeared that there were more questions than answers.