Gardaí in Mullingar made a number of significant drug finds during the past week. The discovery of a number of substances, all suspected to be drugs, resulted in a number of people being arrested.

On Tuesday, 26 January, Gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drug Unit searched a house in the Fairgreen area of Mullingar and recovered what is believed to be cocaine, valued at approximately €2,700. One man was arrested in relation to the matter.