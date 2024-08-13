Wednesday, August 14, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Shamrocks take a major step towards knockout stages with victory over Killucan

By Topic.ie
Denis Corroon of Mullingar Shamrocks keeps a tight grip on the ball as he tries to get away from the Killucan duo of Sam Smyth and Robbie Greville.

Two of the three hitherto-undefeated teams in Section B of the Westmeath senior football championship clashed in very pleasant conditions in TEG Cusack Park last Saturday evening, and it was the local Mullingar Shamrocks side who emerged victorious by a two-point margin against Killucan.

This win puts the 2018 winners firmly in control of their own destiny as they attempt to bridge a six-year gap since the Flanagan Cup made its way to Springfield. For their part, Killucan almost certainly can’t afford to drop any more points in their two remaining round robin games.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

TOP STORIES

MORE STORIES

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV