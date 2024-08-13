Shamrocks take a major step towards knockout stages with victory over Killucan

Two of the three hitherto-undefeated teams in Section B of the Westmeath senior football championship clashed in very pleasant conditions in TEG Cusack Park last Saturday evening, and it was the local Mullingar Shamrocks side who emerged victorious by a two-point margin against Killucan.

This win puts the 2018 winners firmly in control of their own destiny as they attempt to bridge a six-year gap since the Flanagan Cup made its way to Springfield. For their part, Killucan almost certainly can’t afford to drop any more points in their two remaining round robin games.