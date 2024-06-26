Wednesday, June 26, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Shock and sadness at passing of Majella Geraghty (42)

By Topic.ie

There was tremendous shock and deep sadness throughout the community of Mullingar and further afield when news broke of the sudden death of Majella Geraghty (née Fox).
Majella, aged 42, from Hanstown, Ballinea, Mullingar died unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on Monday, 17 June.

At her funeral service in the Cathedral of Christ the King, last Friday morning, Majella was described as a genuine, down to earth and gentle lady who will be remembered for her smile, beauty, warmth, kindness and gentleness.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Buckley’s SuperValu launches online ordering for its in-store bakery

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV