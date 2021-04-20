Shortage of referees will place fixtures programme in jeopardy

By newsroom
Captains Kevin Orme (Crookedwood) and Enda Loughlin (Clonkill) with referee JP Reynolds before the 2018 Westmeath IHC final. Westmeath are searching for new hurling referees in particular to take up the whistle as the action returns in the coming weeks.

Covid restrictions are nearing an end and a return to GAA activity is imminent, but for Westmeath GAA, planning a busy schedule of games this summer might well prove difficult for a different reason.

Referees’ Coordinator Sean Sheridan, a former knight of the whistle himself, is finding it next to impossible to recruit new referees and Westmeath GAA will need to take serious steps to avert a crisis, especially in hurling. Barry Kelly and James McGrath both took charge of All-Ireland hurling finals in the not-too-distant past, but it’s not an accurate reflection of the depth of numbers in the county – quite the opposite in fact.

