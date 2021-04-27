Sign up today for the Lions Club Paris2Nice Challenge

By newsroom
In training for lions Club ‘Paris 2 Nice Challenge,’ are (Back Row): Patricia Broderick and Caroline Mullen. Front (L-R) is Terry Greene, Mary Goldsbury, Nuala Moran, Fleur Forbes and Elaine Cooney.

Starting this weekend, on Saturday, 1 May, Mullingar Lions Club invite all cyclists, runners and walkers to take part in the Paris2Nice Challenge. This exciting venture can be completed anytime within the month, latest by 29 May.

You can select from routes already outlined or plan your own itinerary, whatever suits best. Check out the Mullingar Lions Club Facebook page for more details. One thing is for sure though, when you look back at the end of the first month of summer, you’ll no doubt enjoy the sense of achievement of having completed this 800kms event in Westmeath, or whatever other county you may live in.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articlePeople forced to ‘sleep on couches’ while Housing Department dithers
Next articleSuccess for Castlepollard student in European Youth Award

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021