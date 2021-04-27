Sign up today for the Lions Club Paris2Nice Challenge

Starting this weekend, on Saturday, 1 May, Mullingar Lions Club invite all cyclists, runners and walkers to take part in the Paris2Nice Challenge. This exciting venture can be completed anytime within the month, latest by 29 May.

You can select from routes already outlined or plan your own itinerary, whatever suits best. Check out the Mullingar Lions Club Facebook page for more details. One thing is for sure though, when you look back at the end of the first month of summer, you’ll no doubt enjoy the sense of achievement of having completed this 800kms event in Westmeath, or whatever other county you may live in.