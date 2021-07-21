Silver lining: McDonagh Cup finally residing in Westmeath

By Admin
The Westmeath senior hurling panel celebrate their victory at Croke Park on Saturday.

By Damien Maher

It was perhaps inevitable that one day this would happen, but there was still a sense of unbridled joy as the Joe McDonagh Cup was presented to Westmeath captain, Cormac Boyle, at Croke Park last Saturday evening.

On a perfect summer’s day, Westmeath finally got their hands on the prestigious trophy following a fine display that earned a 2-28 to 1-24 victory over Kerry. Wild celebrations followed and Westmeath will now take their place in the Leinster Championship next season.

“We knew Kerry would make it very tough. They’re a big, physical side and conditions were very warm, but we’re over the moon to get the monkey off our back and get over the line in a final,” declared proud captain, Cormac Boyle.
“It’s a very happy dressing room today; that was evident in the celebrations afterwards.”

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleSpirited display by Westmeath girls against top class Galway side
Next articleGreat community spirit present as Killafree Renewal Group is revitalised

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021