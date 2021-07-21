Silver lining: McDonagh Cup finally residing in Westmeath

By Damien Maher

It was perhaps inevitable that one day this would happen, but there was still a sense of unbridled joy as the Joe McDonagh Cup was presented to Westmeath captain, Cormac Boyle, at Croke Park last Saturday evening.

On a perfect summer’s day, Westmeath finally got their hands on the prestigious trophy following a fine display that earned a 2-28 to 1-24 victory over Kerry. Wild celebrations followed and Westmeath will now take their place in the Leinster Championship next season.

“We knew Kerry would make it very tough. They’re a big, physical side and conditions were very warm, but we’re over the moon to get the monkey off our back and get over the line in a final,” declared proud captain, Cormac Boyle.

“It’s a very happy dressing room today; that was evident in the celebrations afterwards.”