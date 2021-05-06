Since 1988, Shiela Foy has treated hundreds of injured GAA players

Shiela Foy has been a familiar face on GAA sidelines for the past 35 years as a sports physio and more recently as an amateur photographer. Currently joint-PRO of her beloved St Brigid’s GAA club, she is also well-known for her selfless work on behalf of Special Olympics.

Since 1988, Shiela has treated hundreds of injured GAA players at her sports physio clinic in the shadow of Croghan Hill. The grandmother of eight has been living in Croghan since 1975 when she and her husband from Clonaslee, Alphonsus ‘Phon’ Foy, moved there to raise their family.

GOT MARRIED IN 1973

“We got married in 1973 and settled in Croghan two years later,” she explains.

“I’m originally from Rahan and had played both ladies football and camogie in Killina Presentation Secondary School before going to England and later to Scotland to nurse. I studied nursing in Suffolk and loved it. But once you got married in those days, your career took a backseat and I never went back to it.”