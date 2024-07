Well-known Mullingar man Shane Dempsey got married recently in Portugal. Shane Dempsey from Mullingar and Sinéad Murphy from Dublin were married in Monte de Sorrinho in Villamoura, Portugal on Thursday, 4 July.

The sun shone brightly on the day and a large crowd of family and friends attended the wedding.

Shane is a footballer with the St Loman’s Mullingar GAA Club and many of his friends and team mates from the St Loman’s club attended the wedding and enjoyed the fabulous weather in Portugal.