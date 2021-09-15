Siobhán’s Health challenges led to her first book launch last weekend

Siobhán Dunleavy, who hails from outside Mullingar, launched her first book titled “Accepting and Connecting with Muscular Dystrophy” last Saturday, 11 September in Mullingar Rugby Club.

The health challenges Siobhán has faced through her young 30 years has led to her sharing her experiences in the book, in the hope they will help others.

Siobhán is a Bio Energy Therapist, Social Care Worker and an English Language Teacher. She is also a volunteer and Board Member of Step up Ireland and has extensive experience working with adults and young people in both mental health and disability support services.