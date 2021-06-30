Six-bedroom home offers modern living at its best

Toorcommons, Ballynacarrigy,

Co. Westmeath, N91TK25

ASKING PRICE: €235,000

This six-bedroom detached dormer bungalow, standing on approximately 1.5 acres, offers modern living at its best and comes to the market ready for occupation with ample living accommodation. Viewing is a must on this home, to appreciate it all it offers a family.

The Location

Toorcommons is ideally located in the countryside, close to the village of Ballynacarrigy and to the major towns of Mullingar, Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown. Close to the beautiful Royal Canal, the location is near the local primary schools in Ballynacarrigy and Sonna and to secondary schools in Mullingar, Ballymahon, and Multyfarnham.

The Property

The spacious accommodation consists of an entrance hall with solid timber floor leading to the living room with solid timber flooring, centrepiece chandelier light and an open fireplace with a marble surround. The large kitchen is fitted with ample storage space, tiled floors and a range, with patio doors leading to the rear of the property from the dining area. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled floors and a a guest WC.

The hallway also gives access to the four ground floor bedrooms all with solid timber floors, and the master bedroom comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a tiled three-piece suite.

The first floor consists of a landing giving access to the two remaining bedrooms, each with carpet flooring. Noteable features of the property are that it has oil fired central heating, plumbed utility room, tiled bathrooms and shower areas, a velux window upstairs and iron gates at the entrance.

The Outdoors

The property stands on approximately 1.5acres making it perfect for dividing the land at the rear into a kitchen garden and a leisure / patio garden area. A sizeable portion of land to the front is waiting for your touch to develop this space into a family garden.

An outdoor, detached shed / garage offers extra storage space. There is ample parking space around the property. The buildings are in good condition with ample opportunity to upgrade the interiors and exterior to give this property your very own style and make it your family home.