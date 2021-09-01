Smashing the glass ceiling: Aoife Davitt

The Glass Ceiling in Irish Politics is not a new concept, it has been present in many different forms for the past century and today it still remains an ever-looming presence in modern day Government. Topic spoke with Cllr Aoife Davitt regarding her personal views and experience with this concept and if it has changed over the years since she first began her political journey.

By Síofra Grant

The Mullingar woman, Aoife Davitt, who first won a Fianna Fáil seat on Westmeath County Council in May, 2019, was elected Mayor of the Mullingar – Kinnegad Municipal District in June this year. A member of a widely known local family (her brother Aidan is a member of An Seanad), Aoife has always had a keen interest in local affairs, including politics, and also in sport, and was avery prominent for years in Cullion Camogie Club. She also played with Westmeath ladies football and with St. Loman’s Club and has county championship medals to her credit.

Almost two decades ago, when she began teaching on the staff at Loreto College, where she had been a student, the fact that the started as a Civics, Social, Political and Education teacher is in itself a clear indication of her interests, and in a woman’s role in the world of politics. Today, she teaches Politics and Society in Loreto, and it is hardly a coincidence that the three female Councillors from Mullingar area are all past pupils of Loreto College.