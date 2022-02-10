Soak in the country life with this 2-bed bungalow

Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Detached Bungalow

Rathgarrett, Tyrellspass

Mullingar, N91R2P7

Asking Price: €220,000

Small is beautiful and while this well finished, two bedroom detached bungalow, in the beautiful Georgian village of Tyrrellspass may only have two bedrooms, it offers ample space both outside and inside for the modern family who want a healthy life in the country.

The property in Rathgarret, Tyrellspass is set on a safe and secure 1.2-acre site approx, in the south of the county on the R446 (formerly the N6) road, and is approximately 80km from Dublin. The bungalow is just one mile from Tyrrellspass, 15 mins Tullamore/Mullingar, 30 mins Athlone, and is close to all scenic locales, schools, and easy access to major road networks M6 and the N52. Tyrrellspass town has all necessary amenities and has, in years gone by, won the prestigious Irish Tidy Towns Competition.

The property has mature gardens with a detached garage, accessed via security gates. The property was renovated in 2016 with an extension added in 2018, when it was re-wired, re-plumbed and insulation was added to walls and floors.

The accommodation is open plan style and consists of a large open impressively fitted kitchen/dining room with solid timber floor, a solid fuel stove with feature stone wall. Off the kitchen is a utility room with laminate floor as well as a living room with solid timber flooring and fitted shelving units. There is plenty of storage space throughout this bungalow.

The two bedrooms have solid timber flooring and fitted shelving units. The master bedroom is ensuite. The main family bathroom has a three-piece suite with a laminate floor and a heated towel rack. An external detached garage offers additional space.

Viewing is highly recommended for this property, which offers an ideal opportunity to acquire a home situated on a site with ample room to grow and extend. Important features to take note of when considering this property are the fact that it has almost new plumbing and wiring, it has a mains water connection, a septic tank, a back boiler (and is set up for oil fired central heating), insulated walls/ floors, PVC double glazed windows, ample parking, security gates, detached garage and scope to extend.

Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt

