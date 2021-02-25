Spacious family home walking distance to town centre

72 Coill Rua, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Detached, 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom

Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty

Asking Price – €284,950

Immediate viewing is recommended for this bright, spacious four-bedroom detached family home, in excellent condition and decorative order, which has just been brought to the open market.

You may want to make an immediate note of the telephone number of Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt to book your viewing slot now (telephone Gary on 087 794 4115 or 044 934 0000) as it is envisaged this will be a highly sought after property.

Situated in a mature location in Mullingar, with easy access to the N4 motorway and within walking distance to the town centre and all amenities, both social and essential. Schools, medical centres, shops and the beautiful canal walk way are all nearby, just a few minutes walk to each. This is an ideal family home or would also suit an investor.

The accommodation, which is well decorated and maintained to a very high standard, consists of an entrance hall with solid timber floor, leading to the living room with solid timber floor and inset stove with marble surround. Double doors lead to the impressive fitted kitchen/dining area, with ample storage units and kitchen island. The kitchen, with a beautiful Belfast sink, is plumbed for a dishwasher and has a TV point fitted. Off the kitchen is a utility room with fitted units and plumbed for washer/dryer. A guest WC with power shower completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a spacious landing area, giving access to the large hot-press, four bedrooms-all with built in wardrobes, three with solid timber flooring, one with carpet and the master comes en-suite. The main family bathroom has an impressive three piece suite with corner bath.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings and some appliances. The property has an energy rating of C1.

A large astro turf garden to the rear offers plenty of space for outdoor furniture as well as a perfect safe play area for small children. Overall, the property is very well insulated and well maintained, fitted with PVC double glazed windows throughout.

It offers ample parking space, has a back boiler with the stove, concrete floors, outside tap, a tarmac drive, outdoor lighting as well as raised flower beds to rear with a south facing garden. Fibre optic broadband makes this a very attractive property to consider.

Gary Corroon M.I.P.A.V.

Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt

Telephone: 087 7944115 or 044 9340000 (Mon – Fri 09:30 – 17:30)