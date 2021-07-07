Spacious Mullingar three bedroom home ideal for a first time buyer

74 The Park

Lakepoint, Mullingar

N91 W5P0

Asking Price: €235,000

It’s best to book your viewing slot right away for this very well maintained, three bedroom semidetached residence on a corner site, in Mullingar as it’s not expected to be too long on the market.

Situated in a prime location in Mullingar town with easy access to the N4, primary and secondary schools, health clinics, shops, restaurants, pubs, and GAA clubs, all of which are within walking distance.

The property, which is in show-house condition, is spacious and bright with ample parking to the front and a huge garden to the rear, makes for an ideal starter home for a first time buyer, or indeed for a family home.

The marble tiled entrance hall on the ground floor gives a warm welcome. Complete with centre piece lighting, the entrance leads to a living room with marble tiled flooring and a gas fireplace with marble surround.

A separate dining room, has double doors to the living room and a door through to the impressive fully fitted kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of storage space, has a tiled background and a guest wc and utility room. The ground floor also has an office space with storage space aplenty.

The first floor accommodation comprises of a landing and three bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as the hot press and attic access. All bedrooms are fully fitted with built-in wardrobes and carpet; with the master bedroom offering ensuite facilities.

The exterior of the property houses a garden shed and a gated side entrance to the very spacious rear of the plot. A large tiled patio area awaits your garden furniture for cosy evenings outdoors with friends and family.

Included in the sale are carpet, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, cooker/hob, the PVC windows and doors and the garden shed.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended.

Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt

Email: loreilly@sfdd.ie

Phone: +353 44 934 0000.